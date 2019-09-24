Hydracoach

Hydracoach 2.0 - Sip & See Smart Water Bottle

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

This fits your -. SIP & SEE – THE EASIEST SMART WATER BOTTLE TO USE. Just add water, drink and view hydration stats right on the bottle. No phone, app or complicated syncing needed. MEDITERRANEAN, DASH, FLEXITARIAN, KETO DIET ESSENTIAL. Maximize weight-loss across all leading diet plans through personal, daily hydration tracking. LOSE WEIGHT EASIER AND FASTER. Promotes steady water-consumption during daytime hours with personalized daily goal-setting to ensure optimal hydration while dieting. PERSONAL PRIVACY: Your hydration data never leaves your bottle. HydraCoach is the hydration tracker that leaves no tracks. BPA-FREE & EASY TO CLEAN: 22 OZ. Dishwasher Safe Water Bottle. Just slip off the digital display before washing and then slide it back on afterwards.