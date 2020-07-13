m-61

Hydraboost Collagen+peptide Water Cream

AGE-DEFYING VEGAN COLLAGEN AND PEPTIDE WATER CREAM WITH VITAMIN B5 & KAKADU PLUM EXTRACT WHAT IT IS This lightweight anti-wrinkle water cream nourishes and restores moisture, helping to improve the skin's elasticity & tone for a smooth, renewed, youthful-looking complexion. BENEFITS Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Works to supplement naturally recurring collagen. Helps to stimulate cell renewal. Helps to improve the skin's elasticity and tone. Helps protect against free radicals. Nourishes and restores moisture. Faster, deeper absorption due to plant-based formula. Lightweight, silky, refreshing gel-cream texture. Creates a smooth, renewed, healthy-looking complexion. Gluten-free & vegan. Dermatologist & allergy tested. Paraben & phthalate free. Synthetic fragrance-free. Sulfate-free. Free of synthetic dyes. No animal testing. KEY INGREDIENTS Plant-based collagen combined with a powerful bio-peptide work to supplement naturally recurring collagen and help to stimulate cell renewal, visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Vitamin B5 binds water to the skin, helping to plump, replenish moisture and reinforce the skin’s barrier. Antioxidants Japanese lemon balm and kakadu plum extract help to protect against free radicals and reinforce naturally recurring hyaluronic acid and collagen levels, leaving skin looking smooth and luminous. DIRECTIONS After cleansing and drying skin, apply a thin, even layer to face and neck. Use alone or layer over serum. For best results, use twice daily. Caution: Avoid eyes and eye area. Rinse with cool water if eye contact should occur. INGREDIENTS Water, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Polymethacrylate, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Collagen Amino Acids, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Acetyl sh-Heptapeptide-1, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Melissa Officinal