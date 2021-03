m-61

Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bluemercury

Key Features / Benefits • Builds a streak-free, natural-looking tan. • Promotes firming. • Helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite. • Helps improve skin’s elasticity. • Deeply hydrates and nourishes. • Soothes and softens. • Doesn’t leave behind the typical sunless tanner smell. • Easy-to-apply, quick-drying formula. • No sticky residue.