Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen With Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon

$35.00

LIGHT-AS-AIR HYDRATION, INVISIBLE SUN PROTECTION. DEFENDS & BRIGHTENS SKIN WHILE REDUCING THE LOOK OF PORES. Give it to me quick: This 2-in-1 moisturizer and sunscreen is lightweight, oil free, and truly invisible on all skin tones. It claps back at dehydration, discoloration, dark spots. Makeup-friendly, too: No pilling and zero flashback. Refillable. Tell me more: The #1 most important thing for healthy-looking, glowy skin? Hydration + sun protection—Every. Damn. Day. This is the one product Rihanna can’t live without. Light-as-air, all-day hydration meets universal SPF 30 protection Pink-tinted cream applies invisibly on all skin tones—we’re talking zero chalkiness Plays well with makeup: It absorbs instantly to smooth and soften skin without looking or feeling greasy. Plus, it won’t pill or ball up! No flashback, either. Boosts and brightens skin, too, making pores, fine lines & wrinkles less visible (instantly + over time) Reduces the look of dark spots, too The plush texture and fresh desert melon scent will make you want to apply every day Sleek, refillable packaging