Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen

$35.00

At Fenty Beauty

LIGHT-AS-AIR HYDRATION, INVISIBLE SUN PROTECTION. DEFENDS & BRIGHTENS SKIN WHILE REDUCING THE LOOK OF PORES. MADE WITH CARE FOR CORAL REEFS; DOES NOT CONTAIN OXYBENZONE OR OCTINOXATE. CLEAN – VEGAN – GLUTEN FREE Give it to me quick: This 2-in-1 sunscreen and moisturizer is lightweight, oil free, and truly invisible on all skin tones. It claps back at dehydration, discoloration, dark spots. Makeup-friendly, too: No pilling and zero flashback. Refillable. Tell me more: The #1 most important thing for healthy-looking, glowy skin? Hydration + sun protection—Every. Damn. Day. This is the one product Rihanna can’t live without. Light-as-air, all-day hydration meets universal SPF 30 protection Pink-tinted cream applies invisibly on all skin tones—we’re talking zero chalkiness Plays well with makeup: It absorbs instantly to smooth and soften skin without looking or feeling greasy. Plus, it won’t pill or ball up! No flashback, either. Boosts and brightens skin, too, making pores, fine lines & wrinkles less visible (instantly + over time) Reduces the look of dark spots, too The plush texture and fresh desert melon scent will make you want to apply every day Sleek, refillable packaging Made with: ✔ Kalahari melon: A wild watermelon that’s rich in antioxidants and vitamins; helps hydrate ✔ Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3): Helps reduce the look of dark spots, even skin tone, and fight excess shine ✔ Hyaluronic acid & aloe: Help hydrate, soothe and condition ✔ Baobab: An African tree that bears nutrient-rich superfruit; helps hydrate What else?! Made with care for coral reefs; does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate. Oil free. Noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores). For all skin types. Clean, vegan, & gluten-free. Earth-conscious details: Its protective outer box is recyclable Sleek, refillable packaging: When you’re done, dispose of the inner cartridge and replace The #'s don't lie: In a clinical and consumer study on 52 women, after 8 weeks of use: Instantly: Hydrates Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles Over time: R