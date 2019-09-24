MZ Skin

Hydra-bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask X 5

Instructions for use: After cleansing face with warm water, gently apply to under-eye area Peel off after 15 minutes and rinse to remove any excess For a more intense treatment, place unopened masks in the refrigerator for up to 10 minutes before use Made in the UK Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Glycerol, Propylene Glycol, Trehalose, Hyaluronic Acid, Acacia Senegal Gum, Dehydroxanthan Gum, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Synthetic Fluoro Phlogopite, Phenoxyethanol, Rose Damascena Flower Oil.