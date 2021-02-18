HexClad Cookware

Hybrid Pot Set 6pc

$449.00 $399.99

The 6-piece HexClad Set includes everything you need to elevate your cooking with chef-quality results. Includes: 2-QT Pot with Lid - the foundation of the gourmet cook's toolkit 3-QT Pot with Lid - the perfect size for everyday meals and sauces 8-QT Pot with Lid - the essential soup and stockpot Benefits Works on all induction, gas, ceramic and electric cooktops The only true hybrid (stainless steel + non-stick) cookware featuring a patented laser-etched hexagon design and tri-ply construction. The aluminum middle layer delivers consistent, even heating while the patented hexagon top layer design creates a series of peaks and valleys. Valleys are nonstick for easy cleanup and allows cooking with little butter or oil. Stainless steel peaks give you restaurant-quality results while protecting the pan from peeling and flaking. HexClad is PFOA-free, dishwasher safe, oven safe up to 500 degrees, induction-ready, scratch-resistant and features stay-cool handles. Backed by a Lifetime Warranty Dimensions: 2QT Pot: Height: 3-3/8" Width: 7" Weight: 1.5lb Lid: 7" 3QT Pot Height: 3-7/8" Width: 7-3/4" Weight: 2lb Lid: 8" (Fits 8" Pan) 8QT Pot Height: 5-3/8" Width: 10-1/4" Weight: 4lb Lid: 10" (Fits 10" Pan) *Free shipping excludes Alaska and Hawaii