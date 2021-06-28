United States
PlushBeds
Hybrid Latex Mattress: The Luxury Bliss®
$2599.00$1399.00
At PlushBeds
The 12 inch Luxury Bliss® hybrid latex mattress is handcrafted in the USA, with a plush top layer of GOLS certified organic latex, an individually wrapped, pocketed coil core, and a GOTS certified organic cotton cover, with GOTS certified organic wool. Enjoy exceptional, buoyant support, coupled with luxurious cool comfort, for deep restorative sleep.