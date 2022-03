TEMPUR

Hybrid Elite Mattress

£2199.00

Buy Now Review It

At TEMPUR

Our latest innovation in bedding. Layers of Advanced TEMPUR® Material supported by Precision™ micro coil pocketed springs delivering the best comfort and support of both technologies in a medium feel. Plus TEMPUR® Hybrid Mattresses are easy to maintain. They are 'no turn' and come with removable covers, washable up to 60°C.