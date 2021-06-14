Monika Blunder Beauty

Described by Monika Blunder herself as her “secret weapon”, the Hybrid Cream Brush does it all – diffusing, blending and layering with effortless panache. Gone are the days of you rustling through your overstuffed brush collection – wading between the foundation brushes, concealer brushes, blush brushes, highlighter brushes, bronzer brushes and highlighter brushes (we’re tired just thinking about it) – instead, the Hybrid Cream Brush swiftly takes over for all. This jack of all trades is perfect for all creamy complexion products, giving a flawless and natural finish every single time – simply buff in circular motions for an airbrushed finish. With super-soft synthetic fibres (you won’t find any animal cruelty here!) and a suave white and rose gold look, what’s not to love?