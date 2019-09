Unite

Hybrid By Unite U Argan Oil

A nourishing treatment that leaves the hair soft, smooth and hydrated. Purified argan oil adds weightless shine to the hair with lasting moisture for healthier hair. In addition it helps to protect the hair from harmful UV rays, heat and helps to extend colour life. To use: Apply 1 to 3 drops to the damp hair from the roots to the ends.