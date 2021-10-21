OSEA

Hyaluronic Sea Serum

$88.00 $70.40

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Osea Hyaluronic Sea Serum is a lightweight, non-greasy moisture boosting serum that works to smooth the appearance of fine lines and replenishes dry, depleted skin. A burst of hydration for all skin types. This fast absorbing concentrated serum smooths the appearance of fine lines and provides visible lift. This nourishing formula draws water-based moisture to the skin, and a synergy of three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and three nutrient-rich seaweeds work together to restore and maintain optimal moisture levels, keeping your skin hydrated all day long