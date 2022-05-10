Nip + Fab

Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Serum

$22.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nip + Fab

Bring dehydrated skin back to life with our lightweight Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Serum 2%. Clinically proven to deliver a 150% increase in instant hydration upon application*, it instantly replenishes and conditions skin. We’ve used two different weights of hyaluronic acid to ensure all layers of the skin get that much-needed hydration hit. Fragrance Free | Sensitive Skin Friendly | Vegan | Cruelty Free *Clinical trial carried out on 21 participants for Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Concentrate 2% and Serum 2%. Key Ingredients: High molecular weight hyaluronic acid hydrates skin at the surface, plumping and reducing dryness instantly Low molecular weight hyaluronic acid penetrates skin for deep-down hydration Tremella is a naturally derived form of hyaluronic acid. Also known as snow mushroom, it delivers an added moisture shot and tackles fine lines and wrinkles Polyglutamic acid is a powerful surface hydrator able to hold four times more water than hyaluronic acid.