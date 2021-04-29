The Chemistry Brand

Hyaluronic Concentrate 240ml

The Hyaluronic Concentrate from The Chemistry Brand helps to target lack of elasticity, dehydration and textural damage, leaving your skin feeling smoother, firmer and softer. Formulated with a 19% marine hyaluronic complex, it contains hyaluronic acid that is 99.5% pure to provide intensive hydration, whilst the mushroom derivative tremella fuciformis reduces wrinkles, provides antioxidant protection and forms a hydrating barrier over your skin. Meanwhile, red marine algae increases cell turnover, whilst tamarind nourishes your skin below the surface. - L.M. Directions for Use: Apply evenly to the hands and body at least twice a day.