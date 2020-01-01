The Inkey List

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A hydrating serum that targets dry skin, reduces the look of fine lines, and visibly plumps.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: Lightweight LiquidHighlighted Ingredients:- Pure Hyaluronic Acid 2%: Low and high molecular weight, ensures penetration beneath the skin surface for maximum hydration. - Matrixyl 3000™: Supports natural collagen production for an added plumping effect. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This super ingredient is capable of holding 1,000 times its weight in water. Formulated with multiple molecular weight hyaluronic acid to hydrate different layers of the skin plus a Matrxyl 3000™ peptide, it reduces the appearance of fine lines while plumping skin.