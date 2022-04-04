MZ Skin

Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

$165.00



A lightweight Hyaluronic Acid Serum delivering long-lasting hydration and a skin-plumping effect. Five powerhouse actives instantly increase moisture while helping to soothe and soften the skin. Snow & Reishi Mushroom hydrate and replenish skin, while Panthenol helps soften and calm. Skin is left hydrated, nourished and dewy. The Details Suitable for combination, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skin Targets concerns of dryness Vegan & cruelty-free Free of Sulfates, Parabens, Silicone, Phthalates, and GMOs 1 fl oz/ 30 ml Revolve Style No. MZSK-WU24 Manufacturer Style No. MZ-220204 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply 1 - 2 pipettes to cleansed face, neck and dcollet Gently massage until absorbed