The Ordinary

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula 30ml

£6.40

Recharge and rehydrate your complexion with the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula from The Ordinary. The Ordinary is breaking boundaries in the skincare industry with simple and effective formulas, only using ingredients that are absolutely necessary to deliver real results. This formula is charged by a concentrated dose of the hero ingredient, Hyaluronic Acid, a powerful ingredient that draws in moisture and locks it into the skin, providing intense hydration. Powered by the brand’s patented Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex, this product is enriched with three forms of the molecule, varying in size to penetrate different levels of the skin and ensure multi-depth hydration. Infusing the follicle with moisture, this formula plumps the skin, smoothing out any fine lines, imperfections or wrinkles to provide long-lasting hydration. Free from alcohol, gluten, silicone and oil. Vegan. Cruelty-free.