Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 from The Ordinary is a lightweight water-based serum formulated with a combination of low, medium, and high molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, and a hyaluronic acid crosspolymer for multi-depth hydration. Benefits Replenishes lost moisture Maintains healthy-looking skin Provides enhanced barrier support PH 6.50 - 7.50 Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Hyaluronic Acid Cross-Polymer Vitamin B5 Formulated Without Fragrance Vegan Alcohol Gluten Nuts Oil Silicone Parabens Sulfates Mineral Oil Methylchloroisothiazolinone Methylisothiazolinone Animal Oils Coal Tar Dyes Formaldehyde Mercury Oxybenzone