The Inkey List

Hyaluronic Acid

$7.99

Hyaluronic Acid is a powerful moisture-binding super ingredient capable of holding 1000x its weight in water. This moisture magnet is natually found in the skin, helping your cells retain as much mositure as possible. The result? Working across multiple layers of the skin, this super serum hydrates your skin, helping it appear plump and smooth, while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Ensuring your skin is hydrated is essential for it to look healthy, making Hyaluronic Acid a must have. Who is it for? Good for; Everyone (seriously!) Great for; Dehydrated skin KEY INGREDIENTS: 2% Multi molecular Hyaluronic Acid Matrixyl 3000™ peptide For information on this product see askINKEY below