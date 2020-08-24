Eucerin

Hyaluron Filler Night Peeling & Serum

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Night Peeling & Serum is a dual efficacy, anti-age peeling and moisturising serum for all skin types.Developed using two powerful formulas for multiple anti-ageing benefits the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Night Peeling and Serum helps refine skin texture and radiance with a creamy emulsion containing AHA (alpha-hydroxy-acid) Complex and Glycine Saponin. AHAs exfoliate skin, whilst Glycine Saponin helps support the skins production of Hyaluronic Acid.The serum also contains Hyaluronic Acid, with a high molecular version to smooth external layer skin wrinkles, whilst a low molecular version helps to penetrate deep, to plump up skin and visibly improve deeper wrinkles.The serum is designed to be used overnight, complimenting your skins natural overnight restoration process, and when used regularly, has been clinically proven to refine skin texture and promote skin renewal.- Non-comedogenic- Lightly fragranced