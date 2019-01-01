La Roche-Posay

Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum

An intensely hydrating serum that is clinically proven to re-plump and repair skin in only 1 day. Specifically formulated for de-hydrated skin that is showing signs of aging - loss of volume and skin elasticity with fine lines or wrinkles. Immediately after application of this Hyaluronic Acid Serum, skin recovers bounce, suppleness and a radient complexion. Clinically proven to improve elasticity & firmness by 24% and hydrate skin by 70% in just 4 hours. After a month of use, 87% had more elastic and even skin and 71% agreed their wrinkles looked reduced Hyaluronic acid effectively plumps the skin which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improving skin hydration and texture. This formula contains two different sized molecules of Hyaluronic Acid. The larger molecule works on the surface of the skin to reduce wrinkles and re-plump the skin. The smaller molecule penetrates more deeply into the skin to increase skin volume and elasticity. Vitamin B5 helps improve the skin's natural repairing process and helps stimulate repair of damaged skin. Madecassoside accelerate helps stimulate collagen synthesis which gives skin its firm and elastic quality. Hyalu B5 has been through rigorous dermatological testing to ensure it is suitable for even the most sensitive skin. 9/10 dermatologists would recommend La Roche-Posay for sensitive skin. Recommended for use as part of the optimum anti-aging regime as agreed by our top UK dermatologists. Fresh repulumping hydrating serum For dehydrated, dull skin, showing signs of aging Contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5 to repair and re-plump skin No parabens or colourants Suitable for even the most sensitive skin