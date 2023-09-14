La Roche-Posay

Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-ageing Serum

General Information Vitamin B5 & Hyaluronic Acid anti-ageing serum for sensitive skin Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30mL is our first anti-wrinkle solution to intensely hydrate and re-plump ageing skin. The anti-ageing serum has a fresh, hydrating water-gel texture, which is also enriched with Vitamin B5, Madecassoside and Glycerin. Designed to target wrinkles, loss of volume and elasticity and tired and dull complexion, this Hyaluronic Acid serum is suitable for all skin types but is specifically formulated for those with sensitive skin. Replump and rehydrate skin with hydrating ingredients in a nickel-controlled formula. To combine the Hyalu B5 Anti-Ageing Serum with additional hydrating benefits, complete your anti-wrinkle skincare routine with our Hyalu B5 Moisturiser. Smooth, fresh, and melting texture with a hydrating water-gel formula, and infused with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. Key Ingredients: HYALURONIC ACID: Hyaluronic acid for skin is the go-to anti-ageing molecule used by dermatologists in aesthetic procedures to address wrinkles and reduce skin plumpness. La Roche Posay uses fragmented & high molecular weight to re-plump the skin for healthy, hydrated results. VITAMIN B5: Vitamin B5 is renowned for its soothing and smoothing properties. It stimulates the skin's regeneration and resistance for healthier, more balanced results. B5 maintains hydration in the skin by absorbing moisture in the air. GLYCERIN: Glycerin is a humectant that works to increase skin hydration to prevent dryness for a visibly healthier appearance. It works by drawing moisture to the surface of the skin for a healthy, youthful glow, making it the ideal addition to anti-ageing serum. Ingredients: AQUA / WATER • GLYCERIN • ALCOHOL DENAT • PROPYLENE GLYCOL • PANTHENOL • PENTYLENE GLYCOL • DIMETHICONE • PEG-6 CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC GLYCERIDES • PPG-6-DECYLTETRADECETH-30 • GLYCERYL ISOSTEARATE • MADECASSOSIDE • SODIUM HYALURONATE • AMMONIUM POLYACRYLOYLDIMETHYL TAURATE • DISODIUM EDTA • HYDROLYZED HYALURONIC ACID • CAPRYLYL GLYCOL • CITRIC ACID • XANTHAN GUM • BUTYLENE GLYCOL • TOCOPHEROL • PHENOXYETHANOL • PARFUM /FRAGRANCE (B212343/1) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Size: 30ml Fragrance: NA KEY FEATURES • A unique hydrating, re-plumping formula enriched with two pure hyaluronic acids and vitamin B5 • Re-plump skin and repairs skin's barrier • Reduces wrinkles • Re-plumps the skin • Increases skin volume and elasticity Ingredients 609905 19 - INGREDIENTS: AQUA / WATER • GLYCERIN • ALCOHOL DENAT. • PROPYLENE GLYCOL • PANTHENOL • PENTYLENE GLYCOL • DIMETHICONE • PEG-6 CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC GLYCERIDES • PPG-6-DECYLTETRADECETH-30 • GLYCERYL ISOSTEARATE • MADECASSOSIDE • SODIUM HYALURONATE • AMMONIUM POLYACRYLOYLDIMETHYL TAURATE • DISODIUM EDTA • HYDROLYZED HYALURONIC ACID • CAPRYLYL GLYCOL • CITRIC ACID • XANTHAN GUM • BUTYLENE GLYCOL • TOCOPHEROL • PHENOXYETHANOL • PARFUM / FRAGRANCE (F.I.L. B212343/1). Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply to cleansed skin in the morning and/or evening focusing application on the face and neck. Follow application with a moisturiser and sunscreen if applied in the AM. Do not apply to broken skin.