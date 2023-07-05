Merrell

Hut Ultra Wrap

$80.00 $47.99

Buy Now Review It

At Merrell

The all-new Hut Ultra Collection takes the comfort Merrell is known for to the next level. These sandals deliver a breathable mesh upper with all new Floatmax™ foam that will exceed your expectations for after sport underfoot comfort. The sandal collection is also built with BLOOM® performance midsole foam made from algae biomass. Recycled webbing and flecks in the outsole constructed using eco-friendly, sustainable materials deliver maximum comfort with a lower environmental footprint.