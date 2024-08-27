Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
MOTHER
Hustler Patch Pocket High-rise Crop Flare Jeans
$228.00
$171.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Vintage Wide-leg Crop Jean
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Joe's
Petite High Rise Flared Jeans
BUY
$59.99
Marshalls
PAIGE
The Claudine High-rise Crop Flare Jeans
BUY
$239.00
Anthropologie
Good American
Good Petite Bootcut Jeans
BUY
$150.00
Good American
More from MOTHER
MOTHER
The Drawn Undercover Prep Sneak Jeans
BUY
$328.00
Anthropologie
MOTHER
The Curbside Cargo Flood
BUY
$227.50
$325.00
Mother
MOTHER
The 10-4
BUY
£57.00
Mother
MOTHER
The Whole Lot Fray
BUY
$258.00
Mother
More from Jeans
Mango
Ashley Straight-fit Star Jeans
BUY
$99.99
Mango
Frame
Long Barrel Jeans
BUY
$130.90
$268.00
Frame
MOTHER
Hustler Patch Pocket High-rise Crop Flare Jeans
BUY
$171.00
$228.00
Anthropologie
Madewell
Superwide-leg Jeans In Lintz Wash
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted