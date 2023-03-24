Lovense

Hush 2 Slim App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Butt Plug 4 Inch

Add a superb anal upgrade to your long-distance lovin' with Hush 2, a first-time-friendly butt plug that helps you enjoy interactive fun with your partner from anywhere in the world. The bulb thrums with powerful app-controlled vibes for thrilling play. Perfect for short and long-term wear, this silken silicone butt plug has a teeny 1-inch diameter bulb (3.14-inch circumference) that's ideal for first-time users. The flared base allows for easy retrieval and has an operation button for full solo control. Plus, it fits just right between the cheeks. Want to hand over the controls to your lover? Download the Lovense Remote app and allow them to control Hush from any distance. With the app, you can design your own vibrations, sync to music, and explore more enjoyment with your partner from anywhere with an internet connection. Slather with top-quality water-based anal lube to perfect your play and enjoy intense anal pleasure.