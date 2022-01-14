Misha Nonoo

Modern, elegant, and chic - our Husband Shirt is not your average button-up. Stand out at board meetings with it tucked into a pencil skirt, or style it with jeans on your day off, the Husband Shirt is a universally flattering power piece that will have you wondering how you ever lived without it. Available in multiple colorways and an option to personalize with a custom monogram, there's a reason why it's our best seller - husband not included. The Husband Shirt is an oversized white cotton button-up shirt with tuxedo-style studs. It features elongated cuffs, a classic stitched tuxedo pleat, and the signature MN logo embroidered on the back of the neck. Personalized pieces will require 14 business days for production. We promise it's worth the wait. All personalized items are considered Final Sale and not eligible for return. Due to COVID-related border and shipping delays, some items may take an additional 2-3 days to arrive.