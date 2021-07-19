Teva

Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals

$69.99

At Dick's Sporting Goods

Product Information The Teva® Women’s Hurricane XLT2 sandals offer comfortable, casual style for your next outdoor adventure. These sandals are crafted using synthetic and plant-based materials, and their Rugged Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole increases durability and provides great traction. DESIGN: Vegan footwear, created using synthetic and plant-based materials Earth-friendly recycled polyester webbing supports foot and stands up to abuse Hook-and-loop closure for easy on-and-off with injection-molded strap ends for quick grip and adjustability IN-SHOE COMFORT: EVA -foam midsole for lightweight cushioning DURABILITY & TRACTION: Nylon shank stabilizes and supports foot on uneven terrain Rugged Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole for durability and great traction ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Best for: Day hikes and activities in the modern outdoors Brand : Teva Country of Origin : Imported Web ID: 19TEVWWHRRCNXLT2BFOT SKU: 22294605