Chloé x Teva
Hurricane Xlt2 Ampsole Flat Sandal
$575.00
At Chloé
Made in collaboration with Teva, the original creator of the sporty sandal, this Hurricane XLT2 flat sandal is crafted from recycled polyester with Velcro straps and a sporty sole. Versatile and comfortable, the sandal matches freedom of movement with a stylish aesthetic. The easy-wearing, lightweight structure is suited to all ages and activities – ranging from everyday wear to festivals, outings and hikes. The upper features the all-over Chloé logo on multicolor ribbons inspired by the festival bracelets of the Spring-Summer 2023 collection.