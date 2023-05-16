Chloé x Teva

Hurricane Xlt2 Ampsole Flat Sandal

$575.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chloé

Made in collaboration with Teva, the original creator of the sporty sandal, this colorful Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole flat sandal reinterprets Teva's iconic design with the Maison's signature playfulness and artisanal approach. Crafted from recycled polyester with Velcro straps and a sporty sole, the comfortable sandal matches freedom of movement with a dynamic design. The upper features the all-over Chloé logo on playful, vibrant ribbons inspired by the festival bracelets of the Spring-Summer 2023 collection, while the Maison's signature stitches detail the webbing and insole for a crafty touch. The easy-wearing, lightweight structure is suited to all ages and activities – ranging from everyday wear to festivals, outings and hikes.