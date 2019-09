Teva x Herschel Supply

Hurricane Xlt2 Alp Sandal

$119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Herschel Supply Co

The Teva Hurricane XLT2 Alp sandal brings together the rugged Hurricane outsole and 90’s-era Alp crossover straps to create a new roam-ready icon. Created with materials designed exclusively for the Herschel Supply for Teva collection, each pair of sandals comes with a cinch shoe bag.