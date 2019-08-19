Limited-time collaboration with Herschel Supply Co.
Water-ready polyester webbing upper is extremely durable and dries quickly after getting wet.
EVA-foam midsole for lightweight cushioning.
Multiple points of adjustability let you dial in the absolute perfect fit.
Adjustable ankle strap with easy on off buckle.
Thin webbing straps in the forefoot provides lockdown support while thicker webbing around the instep and heel provide great stability.
Added water-friendly, neoprene underlays in the forefoot keep straps in place and toes from catching in the webbing while minimizing abrasion.
Rugged Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole stands up to heavy use and supplies great traction.
Nylon shank stabilizes and supports your foot on uneven terrain.
