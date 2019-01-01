DecMode

Hurricane Candle Holder

$24.78

Buy Now Review It

Enhance your decor with the light and modern look of the DecMode Hurricane Candle Holder -. This triangle-shaped hurricane features an open wire chevron pattern that lets the candlelit glow shine through, illuminating your space with cozy ambiance. For more than 40 years, DecMode has been providing high quality furniture, accessories, and decor for any room in its customers' homes. Based in the Los Angeles area, DecMode has grown to become one of the largest importers and wholesalers of home decor and furniture in the country. Whether you're looking for accent furniture, wall decor, mirrors, or just about any outdoor lifestyle furniture, DecMode is a proven and trustworthy name that has become synonymous with superiority. (UMA3102-1) Dimensions: 9W x 8D x 11H in. Thin, geometric base Iron material Choose available finishes Holds 1 candle