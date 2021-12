Razer

Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Optical Clicky Gaming Keyboard

$119.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini TKL — a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Clicky Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.