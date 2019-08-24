Keep your grooming essentials organized with our Hunter Toiletry Bag. A removable zippered compartment and side slip pocket perfectly hold items like a small comb, contact lens case or tissue packet, while elastic loops cradle items like lip balm, razors or travel fragrance. Throw this small case inside any of our 365 bags for life on the go. We use 100% premium neoprene, a high-tech fabric that is hand washable and quick to dry. It’s insulating and shock-absorbent thanks to the material makeup. A modern material for modern needs, the durability and versatility are endless. Air Mesh is a hand-washable,