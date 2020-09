Eclecticist

Hunter Leopard Face Mask

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eclecticist

Fashion meets function with the Hunter Leopard Face Mask. Our masks are designed with a pocket for filter inserts and adjustable straps to create a secure fit while still being comformtable for the wearer. ONE SIZE (fits most) Exterior: 100% poly Lining: 100% pre washed, unbleached cotton We strongly suggest handwashing your mask and line drying for longevity