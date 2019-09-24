These goodies are available online now, and will start hopping into stores starting April 15th—check with your local shop to confirm availability.
Looking to give the perfect massage? Start with a cocoa butter bear hug! This warm and fuzzy massage bar is packed with cocoa and shea butters that melt effortlessly into skin to make a silky smooth massage oil or skin-conditioning moisturizer. Organic agave syrup, vanilla absolute, vegan dark chocolate and tonka absolute add a sweet and relaxing touch, while vitamin E-rich almond oil nourishes dry skin. Bear this in mind: this limited-edition bar is hard to resist!