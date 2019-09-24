Lush

Hunny Bear Massage Bar

$9.94

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

These goodies are available online now, and will start hopping into stores starting April 15th—check with your local shop to confirm availability. Looking to give the perfect massage? Start with a cocoa butter bear hug! This warm and fuzzy massage bar is packed with cocoa and shea butters that melt effortlessly into skin to make a silky smooth massage oil or skin-conditioning moisturizer. Organic agave syrup, vanilla absolute, vegan dark chocolate and tonka absolute add a sweet and relaxing touch, while vitamin E-rich almond oil nourishes dry skin. Bear this in mind: this limited-edition bar is hard to resist!