Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Hummingbird Reusable Turtle Straw
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Fin is ready for your next saltwater adventure. When you sip with a glass straw, you keep plastic out of the ocean so turtles like Fin can keep cruising the currents.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
CB2
Hex Green Marble Board
$19.95
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
Global Amici
Cactus Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
$19.98
$13.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Sintra Side Plate
£10.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Bordallo Pinheiro
Leaf Plate
£18.00
from
Arket
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted