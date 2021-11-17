Canopy

Humidifier Starter Set

$150.00

At Violet Grey

Forget what you know about humidifiers. Canopy has completely reimagined the concept and created a nightstand-friendly device that promotes healthy, glowing skin while alleviating cold, flu, and allergy symptoms. It also helps reduce the spread of viruses indoors. Designed with cutting-edge airflow technology and UV lights that kill 99.9% of bacteria, mold, and viruses in the water, this humidifier delivers clean, mist-free moisture that keeps your complexion happy. Bonus: It doubles as a diffuser thanks to a handy "puck" that holds essential oils. Keep one anywhere you spend time, including your bedroom, home office, kids' rooms, etc.