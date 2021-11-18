Abrams

Humans Photographs That Make You Think

A startling and original look at what it means to be human in a rapidly changing world, from bestselling author and art writer Henry Carroll, with images by a diverse and innovative group of contemporary photographers See through the eyes of a new generation of photographers responding to the rapidly unfolding issues shaping our lives. In this series of small, insightful, and beautifully presented books, Henry Carroll, the bestselling photography writer of the last decade, considers the ideas behind images to present personal perspectives on climate change, race, sexuality, gender, faith, inequality, beauty, power, and our contradictory relationship to animals and the natural world. The first book in the series, HUMANS, reveals how contemporary photographers use visual language to pose honest and confronting questions about our bodies, the purpose of faith in a fact-based world, systemic social structures that limit and allow freedom, and the opposing forces of unconditional love and abject cruelty. In this diverse collection of arresting images and insightful text, Carroll regards the photographers as modern-day philosophers, original thinkers who fuse technique, concept, and imagination in order to provoke meaningful visual reflections on what matters most. For both creators and consumers of images, HUMANS is an immersive and supremely relevant book offering a treasure trove of ideas and visual inspiration designed to cultivate a deeper, more personal understanding of who we are, why we are, and what we think.