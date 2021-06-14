Hum

Amazon Exclusive Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 1 charger, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love Powerful sonic vibrations in 3 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean Win-win situation: hum your way to clean with our sonic toothbrush and improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards Electric toothbrush with timer: Reminds you to stick it out for 2 minutes Rechargeable toothbrush battery: Keeps going for 10 days Expert-designed handle: Your hand won't want to let go Smart reordering: Amazon Alexa can let you know when you need a replacement toothbrush head, or you can set up smart reorders so you always have brush heads when needed The hum by Colgate Smart Electric and Rechargeable Toothbrush for adults with Bluetooth connectivity guides you to brush better by tracking the frequency, duration, and coverage of your individual brushing style to help you target spots that need extra love. This Amazon exclusive Starter Kit includes a sonic electric toothbrush handle and head, charger, travel case, and an extra refill head (as part of the Amazon exclusive kit) so your brush heads are as fresh as your mouth for up to 6 months. Start by downloading the hum by Colgate app on the Apple app store or Google Play Store. Choose which cleaning mode you prefer for your teeth and gums. This vibrating toothbrush features 3 sonic vibration settings which include normal, sensitive, and deep clean modes that also work to brush teeth with braces. The travel case makes it easier to take this portable toothbrush on your next vacation or even to work. Rest easy knowing the rechargeable battery can last 10 days. The app will show you how much coverage you reached during each session and what parts of your mouth you may have missed. When you need more replacement toothbrush heads, Amazon Alexa can let you know when you need them or you can set up smart reorders so you always have brush heads when needed. With a brush that knows you and an app that shows you, hum smart toothbrush makes seriously good oral care something to smile about with fun activities and challenges that help you improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards.