Lush

Hulder Bath Bomb

£5.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Take a clean break with sea salt to cleanse mind and body. Cypress and elemi oil give clarity to tangled thoughts, while sweet tangerine oil rejuvenates the skin. Emotionally balancing and grounding, a touch of davana oil soothes and brings you back down to earth - a bath bomb to wash away even the muddiest of days.