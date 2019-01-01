Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Hula Beads™
$209.00
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ella Paradis
The LELO Hula Beads is the first ever remote-controlled pleasure beads that rotate and vibrate. This unique LELO design offers a thrilling hands-free experience that turns your whole body into a sensual dance floor.
Featured in 2 stories
Shop These Remote Control Sex Toys
by
Erika W. Smith
The Best Sex Toys To Treat Yo'Self
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Need a few alternatives?
Lovehoney
Adrien Lastic Triball Anal Beaded Butt Plug
$16.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
We-Vibe
We-vibe Sync
$199.00
from
We-Vibe
BUY
Pleasure Works
Blue Venus Waterproof Vibrator
$24.00
from
Good Vibrations
BUY
LELO
Ora™ 2
$189.00
from
LELO
BUY
More from LELO
LELO
Sona
$149.00
$69.00
from
LELO
BUY
LELO
Luna Smart Bead™
$119.00
from
LELO
BUY
LELO
Smart Wand - Medium
$209.00
$189.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
LELO
Sona Cruise
$139.00
$99.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Bellesa
Bff Bundle: 2x Aurora
$199.00
$149.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
Adam and Eve
Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand
$69.95
$59.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
Womanizer
Premium
$219.00
$156.75
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
B-Vibe
Snug Plug 2
$45.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Paid Content
I Love My Kid, But...Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Anonymous
Sex
These True Stories Of One-Night Stands Are As Juicy As They Are U...
Sex. Strangers. Intimacy. Awkwardness. Ecstasy. These are just a few of the sometimes-disparate ideas that come into play when we talk about one-night
by
Us
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted