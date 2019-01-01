Search
LELO

Hula Beads™

$209.00$189.00
At Ella Paradis
The LELO Hula Beads is the first ever remote-controlled pleasure beads that rotate and vibrate. This unique LELO design offers a thrilling hands-free experience that turns your whole body into a sensual dance floor.
