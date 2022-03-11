HUHETA

5-Ply Protective: This mask is made of 2 non-woven outer layers, 2 melt-blown inner filter, 1 non-woven fabric middle layer absorbing the moisture. This 5-Ply mask is designed to offer more protection than a standard disposable 3-Ply mask. (PS: Has two layers of melt-blown fabric. When they are produced, they are easy to stick together, which will cause you to mistake them for one layer, You can separate them by rubbing them) Upgraded Packaging: This package was well packaged with a seal label which includes 30 individually wrapped masks, which can avoid the pollution caused by touch when taking the mask and also can be perfectly placed in your backpack, purse and pocket. Convenient to carry and use. High Filtration: The minimum filter efficiency is 98%, greatly keeping you from dust, PM 2.5, haze, smoke, automobile exhaust, etc. Perfect For families, office staff, warehouse workers. Comfortable & Breathable: High-elastic ear loops and adjustable nose clip to ensure a comfortable fit and no strain of ears. It's lightweight and foldable, can cover mouth, nose and chin easily. Creates a tight seal & stops glasses from fogging. Disclaimer: This KN95 mask is NOT an N95 mask. For more information about KN95 masks please see the following before you purchase: amazon.com/AboutKN95s.