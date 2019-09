Nathan James

Hugo Accent Table

$59.99

A side table and storage solution in one, the Nathan James Hugo 25 in. Accent Table offers a practical and stylish option for your space. The top drawer features space to hold remotes or other living space necessities, while the table top offers a spot for display or functional use. The shelf below is ideal for holding magazines, and the metal legs provide an eye-catching look.