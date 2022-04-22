LELO

Hugo

$219.00 $175.20

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

The best hands-free gadget you’ll ever buy! HUGO™ is a luxurious remote control prostate massager which offers the world’s most explosive orgasm. As prostate stimulation can increase the size and intensity of the male climax by 33%, HUGO™ represents an entirely new way to think of men’s pleasure, whether it’s part of coupled or solo play! With two powerful motors in the base and tip, HUGO™ is sleek and smooth, which means that is perfectly formed for bigger, better and even hands-free orgasms.