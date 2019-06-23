Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Innika Choo
Hugh Smocked Embroidered Linen Dress
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Light-gray linen Concealed button fastenings along front 100% linen Hand wash Imported
Featured in 1 story
I Saved Up For A $300 Dress — And It Was Worth It
by
Olivia Muenter
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mossimo
Women's Cap-sleeve Ponte Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Extreme Oversized Satin Dress Shirt
$38.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Mix Spot Ruched Midi Wrap Dress
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Goat
Pandora Dress
$655.00
from
Goat
BUY
More from Innika Choo
DETAILS
Innika Choo
Alotta Güd Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
£330.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Innika Choo
Hugh Smocked Embroidered Linen Dress
£395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Innika Choo
Geometric-embroidered Tired Cotton Midi Dress
£330.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Innika Choo
Sea Mist Peasant Dress
$395.00
$276.33
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted