A New Day

Huggie Charm And Stud Hoop Trio Earrings- A New Day™ Gold

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Item 1: Length: .9 Inches Item 1: Width: .4 Inches Item 1: Material: Nickel-Free Metal Item 1: Weight: .04 Pounds Count: 3 Pairs Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 82654810 UPC: 195994300547 Item Number (DPCI): 215-03-8125 Origin: Imported Description Make a stunning addition to your earring collection with these Huggie Charm and Stud Hoop Trio Earrings from A New Day™. This three-piece earring set includes a mix of stud hoop earrings with white stone accent, huggie hoops and charm-accented hoops to finish off any look with chic style. Easy to secure with postback and snap down post closure, this trio gold-tone hoop earring set lends glam appeal to your ensembles. Nickel Free Does not contain Nickel