A New Day

Huggie Charm And Stud Hoop Trio Earrings- A New Day™ Gold

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Nickel Free Fit & style 3pc earring set makes a stunning addition to your accessories Includes stud and huggie charm earrings to create a variety of stylish looks Easy to secure with the postback and snap down post closure Nickel-free earrings suit most skin types Specifications Item 1: Length: .9 Inches Item 1: Width: .4 Inches Item 1: Material: Nickel-Free Metal Item 1: Weight: .04 Pounds Count: 3 Pairs Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 82654810 UPC: 195994300547 Item Number (DPCI): 215-03-8125 Origin: Imported Description Make a stunning addition to your earring collection with these Huggie Charm and Stud Hoop Trio Earrings from A New Day™. This three-piece earring set includes a mix of stud hoop earrings with white stone accent, huggie hoops and charm-accented hoops to finish off any look with chic style. Easy to secure with postback and snap down post closure, this trio gold-tone hoop earring set lends glam appeal to your ensembles. Nickel Free Does not contain Nickel If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.