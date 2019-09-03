Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Urban Outfitters

Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad

$29.00
At Urban Outfitters
Heat up + hug this llama plushie for warmth and relaxation whenever you need it! Microwave it to keep you warm or even freeze it to cool you off. Filled with natural buckwheat grains and lavender said to help soothe sore spots, too.
Featured in 1 story
The Gift Guide To Every Parent In Your Life
by Ray Lowe