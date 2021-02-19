Slate Brands

An audacious scent designed as an expression of liberation, freedom, and self empowerment...this irresistible floral fruity fragrance embodies Hayley’s very essence from start to finish. Bold, energetic and just a little disruptive, sparkling top notes of blood orange, watermelon and freesia unfold into an expressive, feminine heart of blooming peony petals, lychee, rose and pink magnolia. Warm and cocooning, the background develops into a simple aphrodisiac, as milky undertones of creamy cacao blanc merge with a soft, sensual trail of skin musk. *All preorders will include a limited-edition HUE-scented surprise and a special keepsake note from Hayley.Unfortunately due to the ongoing pandemic, preorders of HUE will only be available in the USA at this time. Please be sure to sign up for our notifications so that we can let you know when international shipping becomes available later in 2021. Preorders will begin shipping on March 3, 2021. Exclusively Distributed by Slate Brands, Inc.